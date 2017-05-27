Osinbajo at G7 summit says Africa is confident of the future

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Africa is undeterred by the failures of the past and that the continent is motivated by the incredible energy and talent of its bustling youthful population. He said this on Saturday in Italy at the G7 Summit and special outreach forum on Africa, which had selected African nations and leaders including Nigeria, Guinea, Tunisia, Niger, Ethiopia and Kenya in attendance. According to him, Africa is confident of the future because we have learnt; we are investing more in education, insisting on good governance and holding ourselves to account.

