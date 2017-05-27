Osinbajo Attends G7 Summit

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has joined other African leaders at the G7 summit in Sicilly, Italy.

The summit is turning its attention to Africa as the leaders meet with African Heads of State, for talks on the European migrant crisis.

Other African representatives attending the summit are from Tunisia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Niger.

The choice of Sicilly is to draw attention to Africa and the millions of migrants who risk their lives crossing to Europe from the Mediterranean.

Earlier discussions at the summit focussed on terrorism and climate change.

G7, an elite club of some of the world’s largest economies comprises leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

