Osinbajo, Bukola, Dogara pay farewell visit to President Buhari

Abuja – Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday night paid a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is scheduled to leave for London on medical trip.

The President, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle on Sunday in Abuja, said he also received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa on similar mission.

President Buhari posted: “I received Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at home this evening ahead of my trip tonight.’’

President Buhari had earlier hosted the 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls to a light reception shortly before the arrival of Osinbajo, Bukola and Dogara.

The President had planned to leave Sunday afternoon for the London trip, but decided to tarry a bit due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

The President, at the reception, described the rescue of 82 Chibok schoolgirls as a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced in Abuja on Sunday that Buhari was travelling to London to see his doctors for a follow up.

President Buhari had travelled to London in January for a similar check up. He returned on March 10.

The post Osinbajo, Bukola, Dogara pay farewell visit to President Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

