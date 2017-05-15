Osinbajo, CDS, NSA, others meet behind closed doors

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with some top security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Talks on maritime security in the country dominated the meeting.

To this end, the meeting raised a memorandum which would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday for consideration and approval on the issue.

Among those at the meeting included the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonishaki and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others included the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defense, Ali said that the meeting was called to resolve the pending issue of maritime security.

He said: “It’s a pending issue of FEC meeting that we wanted to resolve on maritime surveillance and it has been resolved.”

Asked if there were measures to end oil theft, the Minister said that Osinbajo’s meetings with oil communities had addressed the issue.

Ali also believed that the government has done a lot to tackle theft in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Acting President has been meeting with the communities. We have been able to save many communities of oil pipeline bombings and oil theft.

“It is a big achievement and I believe that the Acting President has been doing well in that direction”, he said.

He however said that the meeting discuss the current industrial strike of the sea port works.

The post Osinbajo, CDS, NSA, others meet behind closed doors appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

