Osinbajo chairs 26-member MSMEs council

Posted on May 4, 2017

FEDERAL Government has inaugurated a 26 member council on Micro, Small, Medium size Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The Council is chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Yemi Osinbajo

A statement signed by Laolu Akande Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President named members to include: Minister of Industry Trade and Investment; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment; Minister of Finance; Minister of Mines and Steel Development; Minister of Youth Development; Minister of Communications and Minister of Budget and National Planning

Others are Minister of Water Resources; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Minister of Science and Tech; Minister of Agriculture; Minister of Women Affairs; Minister of Information; Minister of State Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Others members of the council are CBN Governor; Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum; Economic Adviser to the President; SA on MSMEs to the Vice President; President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); President of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) and; Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

