Osinbajo charges Plateau residents to improve their economy

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the people of Plateau State to take advantage of the recent reforms undertaken by the Presidential Enabling Business Council, PEBEC, to improve their economy.

Speaking during the launch of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, Clinic in Jos, yesterday, the Vice President said issues of new business registration, access to loans, certification of products, issuance of visas and import inspection were all being addressed under a new reform regime anchored by the PEBEC secretariat.

He said: “We tried to look at the various areas that make it particularly difficult to do business in Nigeria. For instance, for those who want to register companies, it used to take a long time but now we have improved on that considerably.

“It is now possible for you to do a lot of business registration online. As a matter of fact, by next month, the portal facility of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, would be completely online.

“We are using a private sector cyber resource called Main One which is providing all of the services for the CAC portal. So, it can become much easier for us to use, I am saying that the Corporate Affairs Commission will now be online all the time.”

The post Osinbajo charges Plateau residents to improve their economy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

