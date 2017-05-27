Osinbajo commissions N24bn Zaria water plant

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday in Zaria commissioned the 150 million litres per day water treatment plant. The facility will deliver water to the ancient city of Zaria, 6 other local government areas and environs. Osinbajo said the completion of the water project was part of the commitment of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

