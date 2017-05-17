Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Acting President condemns mutiny in Cote d’Ivoire – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Osinbajo Acting President condemns mutiny in Cote d'Ivoire
Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo expressed displeasure at the development via a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; 'Jola Sotubo. Print; eMail · Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play. Nigeria's …
Osinbajo condemns coup in Cote d'Ivoire amid similar fears in NigeriaDaily Post Nigeria
Obasanjo expresses concern over standoff in Cote d'voireDaily Trust
Nigeria Condemns Mutiny In Cote D'ivoire, Urges Restraint And Calls For DialogueThe News
NAIJ.COM –AllAfrica.com –Premium Times –Nigerian Bulletin
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.