Osinbajo congratulates Macron, President-Elect of France

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.

In a congratulatory letter to the President-elect which was made available via a statement from his office, Osinbajo said he “received the news of the election of the 39-year old Macron with satisfaction”, noting that “under successive governments, the relations between Nigeria and France had blossomed.”

The Acting President expressed the optimism that the “incoming government would further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries.”

He said that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, “there has been a very close collaboration between Nigeria and France in the war against terror and he commended the role played by France in the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the regional initiative against terrorism.”

Osinbajo observed that Macron’s election “is a source of inspiration especially for the French people and portends a greater future in which the French Republic will continue to play its active role boosting relations with Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.”

The Acting President further stated that the Buhari administration was looking forward to working closely with President-elect, Macron to promote international cooperation, advance peace and security, consolidate mutual trade relations and strengthen economic partnership for the benefit of citizens of both countries.”

The post Osinbajo congratulates Macron, President-Elect of France appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

