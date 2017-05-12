Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo demands high performance from NSIA board

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday inaugurated a 9 member board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, NSIA MD/CEO, Uche Orji, Others are Board Member, Halima Buba and Board Member Urum Kalu-Eke the Inauguration of Board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) at the State House in Abuja

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo charged the members to expertise that would yield positive results.

Details later

The post Osinbajo demands high performance from NSIA board appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.