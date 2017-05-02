Osinbajo Disagrees with Lai Mohammed, Says Nigeria’s Jollof Rice is the Best – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Osinbajo Disagrees with Lai Mohammed, Says Nigeria's Jollof Rice is the Best
THISDAY Newspapers
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigerians make the best jollof rice anywhere in the world. Last week, while responding to a question by Richard Quest, CNN International Business Editor, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!