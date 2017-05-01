Osinbajo disagress with Lai Mohammed on Jollof rice – Premium Times
Premium Times
Osinbajo disagress with Lai Mohammed on Jollof rice
Premium Times
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described Nigerian-cooked jollof rice as “the best in the world”. This came days after the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, sparked outrage by claiming Senegal prepared better jollof rice than Nigeria.
