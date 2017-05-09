Osinbajo harps on public, private partnership for economic growth

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA — Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, underscored the need for public/partnership, saying it was necessary for Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said government alone could not achieve the objective but assured that it would provide the enabling environment for business to thrive.

Osinbajo spoke at the 3rd Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

He said: “The real challenge is how to efficiently and faithfully implement these great ideas. I think for effective delivery, this partnership with the private sector is undoubtably the way to go.

“So our approach in this respect and other sectors, the delivery unit will invite and work with private sector players in our delivery clusters to deliver on quality and value in all these various sectors. This, we will do in all the identified sectors. We will make ourselves accessible to you as much as possible.’’

Also speaking, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, stated that the newly launched Economy Recovery Growth Plan, ERGP, was one sure way of getting Nigeria out of its current state of economic quagmire.

Admitting that more needed to be done, the minister stated that the government would strive harder to rewrite the history of Nigeria from consuming to a producing nation.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, made presentations at the forum that attracted players in the private sector of the economy.

While Mohammed made presentation on the Strategy Framework for Developing the Creative Industry, Shittu’s intervention centered on ICT.

Mohammed stated that the creative industry could boost its contributions to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and grow over one million jobs.

Similarly, Enelamah spoke on the Smart Digital Economy project.

Some of the participants, however, observed that so much money was being expended on trips abroad in search of foreign investment, lamenting that little was being done to revive and protect dying industries in the country.

They appealed to the government to ensure there was enabling environment for businesses to blossom.

