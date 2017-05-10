Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo has no powers as ‘Coordinator’, Buhari should be impeached – Adegboruwa

Legal practitioner, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari “for gross misconduct”. Adegboruwa said this in a statement on Wednesday. He spoke in reaction to Buhari’s letter to the Senate. The content read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, has come under condemnations. It read: […]

