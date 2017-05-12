Osinbajo Inaugurates Board Of NSIA – Leadership Newspapers

Osinbajo Inaugurates Board Of NSIA

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with expressing hope that the fund will remain strategic to the country's growth and development as it maneuvers its way out of recession.

