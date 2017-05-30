Osinbajo inaugurates Industrial Council

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Industrial Policy and Competiveness Advisory Council, mandating it to develop policies that would make the Nigerian economy competitive.

Essentially, the Council was set up to spur greater partnership between the government and the private sector on industrialization.

It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council had on March 15, 2017 gave the approval for the establishment of the Council.

Speaking at the inauguration which was held in his Conference Room at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo said that the input of the private sector was very important if the country must industrialize.

“The public sector, by itself, cannot do business and simply cannot

even deliver on any industrialization effort. Government does not make the best businessmen and

women”, he said.

Members of the Council from the Private Sector included: Chairman, Nigerian Breweries and PZ Cussons, Kola Jamodu; Chairman, BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabi; Chairman, IVM Innoson Group of Companies Limited Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma; GMD, Chi Foods Nigeria, Mr. Rahul Savara; Chairman, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, John Coumantarous; CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli; Country Head, Olam; Mukul Mathur; President/CEO Beloxxi Industries Limited Obi Ezeude; MD/CEO Fidson Healthcare Plc; Fidelis Ayebea; Founder, Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa

Aboyeji;

Others were President & CEO, GE Business Operations Nigeria, Lazarus Angbazo; CEO, Jumia, Mrs. Juliet Anamah; CEO, SecureID Nigeria Ltd, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe; Chairman/C.E.O, AMMASCO International Limited, Ado Mustapha; Chairman, KAM Industries, Kamaldeen Yusuf; Chairman, United Textiles Plc, Adamu Atta; Chairman Candel Corporation; CEO Swift Networks, Charles Anudu; Chairman, Rumbu Sacks Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Salisu Buhari; Chairman, Tofa Group, Isiaku Tofa; MD/CEO Proforce Limited, Ade Ogundeyin; President, Manufacturers Association

of Nigeria, Frank Udemba Jacobs.

Other Public Sector Members included: Minister for Budget & National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh; Minister for Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; Minister for Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Kayode

Fayemi; Minister for Science & Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Technical members of the Council included: Economic Adviser to the President, Yemi Dipeolu; Trade Adviser/Chief Negotiator, Chiedu Osakwe; MD, Bank of Industry, Waheed Olagunju; Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Yewande Sadiku; Statistician-General, National Bureau of Statistics, Yemi Kale and CEO, Economic Associates, Ayo Teriba.

