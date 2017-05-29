Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari – Reno Omokri

Former media aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Nigeria’s economy has been better, since President Muhammadu Buhari left for the UK for follow-up medical treatments.

Omokri said this at The Conservative International Summit in Miami, Florida, on saturday.

He stated that the value of the naira picked up during the period that Buhari left the country.

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange contracts when President Buhari surfaces and expands when he goes on his many foreign trips especially to his London doctors,” Omokri said.

He also hailed Osinbajo as a better leader than Buhari.

“These are historical facts that show that the acting President is a better manager of men and resources than his boss,” he said.

Omokri also called for the world’s conservatives “to rally round Nigerian acting president who was recently undermined by being named ‘coordinator’ rather than acting president in his boss’s letter to Nigeria’s parliament”.

The post Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari – Reno Omokri appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

