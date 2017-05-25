Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo: It is Biafrans’ Right To Discuss Their Continued Existence in Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Biafra At 50: Osinbajo Speaks on Agitations. Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday declared that citizens reserve the right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria. Prof. Osinbajo made the remark at an event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Biafra in Abuja. The acting President maintained that Nigerians were greater together …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Osinbajo: It is Biafrans’ Right To Discuss Their Continued Existence in Nigeria appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.