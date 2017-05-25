Osinbajo: It is Biafrans’ Right To Discuss Their Continued Existence in Nigeria

MyNaijaInfo.com

Biafra At 50: Osinbajo Speaks on Agitations. Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday declared that citizens reserve the right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria. Prof. Osinbajo made the remark at an event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Biafra in Abuja. The acting President maintained that Nigerians were greater together …

