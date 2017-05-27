Osinbajo makes first appointments

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In what appeared a further test of his powers as acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday appointed a new Director General for the National Pension Commission PENCOM.

The new appointee, Mr Funso Doherty whose appointment is subject to senate confirmation replaces Mal. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman who has now been appointed as Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI).

The post Osinbajo makes first appointments appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

