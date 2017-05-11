Osinbajo Meets The Man Who Looks & Talks Like Buhari In Kastina (Photos)
Mc Tagwaye, the comedian from Katsina State, who looks and talks like president Muhammadu Buhari -met with the acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo and the governor of Katsina State Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Massari at the airport earlier today.
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo arrived Katsina to attend the launching of the pilot edition of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSME clinic holding in the state.
