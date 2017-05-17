Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo, Ministers Strategise on how to fund 2017 Budget

Posted on May 17, 2017

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Economic Management Team, EMT, over the funding of the 2017 budget. This is even as the executive is still awaiting the details of the budget passed by the National Assembly last week. The spokesman for the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, told […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

