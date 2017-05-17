Osinbajo, Ministers Strategise on how to fund 2017 Budget
ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Economic Management Team, EMT, over the funding of the 2017 budget. This is even as the executive is still awaiting the details of the budget passed by the National Assembly last week. The spokesman for the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, told […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!