Osinbajo mourns Channels TV reporter, condemns Manchester bombing

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed sadness over the death of Chukwuma Onuekwusi, the Channels TV State House Correspondent. At the same time, he has condemned the suicide bombing in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo extended heartfelt condolences to Onuekwusi’s family as well as Channels TV family on the very sad passing of Onuekwusi.

“He also commiserates with the State House Press Corps over the passage of their professional colleague, who combined high professionalism, wit, dedication and patriotism in his diligent reportage of activities in the Presidential Villa.

“Acting President prays that the Almighty God will comfort his family and all who mourn this exceptional gentleman.’’

Acting President Osinbajo has also condemned “the despicable terrorist attack on innocent people in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Monday,

Akande said Osinbajo, on behalf of the people and Government of Nigeria, expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the British Government and the people in their period of grief.

The Acting President described the attack as a dastardly act and a heinous crime.

He assured Prime Minister Theresa May that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the British people as they mourn the victims, many of them being young people.

He expressed confidence that “the light of the civilised world would always prevail against the darkness of depravity.”

The Acting President also expressed the hope that Britons and citizens of other nations across the world would continue to show resilience and courage in the wake of such terrorist crimes.

He prayed to God Almighty to comfort the bereaved families and wished the injured

speedy recovery.

At least 22 people have been killed and 120 injured after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22, 2017.

Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue to see American singer, Ariana Grande, when the explosion shook the arena around 10.30 p.m. when the show had closed.

NAN

