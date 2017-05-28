El-Rufai Addresses Water Scarcity, Commissions Treatment Plant – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai Addresses Water Scarcity, Commissions Treatment Plant
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commissioned the 150 Million litres per day Zaria water treatment plant, aimed at addressing the perennial water scarcity in Zaria and environs which date back more than 40 years ago. Speaking at the …
Osinbajo, Namadi Sambo disagree at Zaria water commissioningPremium Times
Nigeria: 40 Years After, El-Rufai Commissions 150m Per Day Litres of Zaria Water PlantAllAfrica.com
Acting President Osinbajo, former VP Sambo, disagree over Zaria water projectNAIJ.COM
Daily Trust –THISDAY Newspapers –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

