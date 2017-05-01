Osinbajo: Nigerian Jollof Rice Is The Best, Better Than Senagal & Ghana
Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has acknowledged Nigerian Jollof rice as the best anywhere in the world. He made the statement while addressing “the platform” at Christian covenant centre in Lagos. He also joked about Senator Dino Melaye’s recent hit song “Aje Kun Iya Ni o je” that broke the internet few weeks ago. See […]
The post Osinbajo: Nigerian Jollof Rice Is The Best, Better Than Senagal & Ghana appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!