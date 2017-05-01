Osinbajo: Nigerian Jollof Rice Is The Best, Better Than Senagal & Ghana

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has acknowledged Nigerian Jollof rice as the best anywhere in the world. He made the statement while addressing “the platform” at Christian covenant centre in Lagos. He also joked about Senator Dino Melaye’s recent hit song “Aje Kun Iya Ni o je” that broke the internet few weeks ago. See […]

