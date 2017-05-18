Osinbajo orders provision of Nigerian foods, drinks at state banquets

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday directed that Nigerians must eat and drink Nigerian products at state banquets. Osinbajo said this at an interactive session he had with top government officials on the ease of doing business at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said the government would work out incentives […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

