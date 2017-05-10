Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The meeting started around 10:00 a.m. when Osinbajo called for the rendition of the National anthem.

All FEC meetings since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10 commenced by 11:00 a.m.

But Wednesday meeting, which followed the President’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom, started at 10:00 a.m. with many ministers still absent when it commenced.

The post Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

