Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The meeting started around 10:00 a.m. when Osinbajo called for the rendition of the National anthem.

All FEC meetings since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10 commenced by 11:00 a.m.

But Wednesday meeting, which followed the President’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom, started at 10:00 a.m. with many ministers still absent when it commenced.

 

