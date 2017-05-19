Osinbajo Receives 2017 Budget

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received the 2017 budget passed by the National Assembly two weeks ago.

The special adviser on national Assembly ( Senate), Ita Enang disclosed this to State House Correspondents .

He also clarified reports on who will sign the budget saying Osinbajo as the acting president has the constitutional powers to sign the budget.

“The budget as passed by the National Assembly has just been transmitted to the Acting President. I just delivered it.

“Let me use this opportunity to clarify an issue. The Acting President has the power to assent to the budget and he will assent to it when the processes are completed.

“The Acting President has the power to assent to the budget. In February, he assented to 7 or 8 bills. Those that he didn’t agree with, he wrote the Senate and House of Representatives that he had withheld his assent from them. “

“He has the power of the president to assent to it. But the assent to the Appropriation Bill will be after the completion of the standard operation process. The bill has 30 days within which it will be assented to but the process can be completed within two or three days.” Enang said.

He also disclosed that after the completion of the budget process the acting president will assent to the bill but was not specific on the day Osinbajo will sign it.

He added”So, it is not possible to say it will be assented to in so, so and so day or in two or three days. It’s upon the completipn of the process that it will be assented to by the president and the president here now is the acting president.”

The post Osinbajo Receives 2017 Budget appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

