Osinbajo, Sambo meet in Aso Rock

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with the immediate past Vice President, Namadi Sambo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sambo arrived at the vice president’s office around 4p.m.

Osinbajo came out of his office to receive Sambo and led him to the closed door meeting.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Sambo said: “I have come to pay a visit to Mr. Vice President and Mr. Acting President. It is a usual familiarisation visit.

“As you know, former Presidents visit Mr. President and former Vice Presidents visit the Vice President.

“I am happy to see all of you, our good friends. I want to thank you very much for this reception,” he added

He then declined to answer any further questions as he walked past reporters.

