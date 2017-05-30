Osinbajo signs new laws to ease access to loans for small businesses – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Osinbajo signs new laws to ease access to loans for small businesses
Premium Times
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law two bills that will ultimately facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The bills were earlier passed by the National Assembly and were part of efforts of the Buhari …
