Osinbajo Signs Three Executive Orders

The Federal Government on Thursday, endorsed and signed three Executive Orders expected to give boost to the Nigeria’s concept of ease of doing business.

The signing was performed by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The development will increase patronage for locally manufactured goods.

It will also remove all bureaucratic bottlenecks that stifled growth of businesses in Nigeria. The three executive orders, according to a statement from the Office of the acting president, touched on specific instructions on a number of policy issues.

The issues include “the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country; timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government; and support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government.”

Also, Osinbajo has congratulated former General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr. Wilson Badejo, who turned 70 today. In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo also felicitated with all members of the church, friends and family of Rev. Badejo, who has worked assiduously in spreading the gospel to various corners of the country and across the world.”

Earlier, the Acting President had participated in an interactive session at the old Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa with all relevant government officials, including some ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies among others. The session was meant to directly engage government officials who would be implementing the orders and the new instructions.

Speaking at the session, Osinbajo emphasized the need for Nigerians to produce and feed themselves. He said that the first 60 days target set up by the government for 70 percent effectiveness was achieved and the 30 percent can be achieved through continuous transparency and cooperation of government agencies.

He said: “I agree that a system of rewarding performance, and punishing malfeasance is key. We must work out incentive schemes even as we tighten up sanctions regimes.

We hit 70 percent quickly on the 60 days of doing business target because of the cooperation of all the agencies like ministry of Interior, Immigrations, Customs etc and that is why the remaining 30percent we will also achieve and deliver. I will hold myself accountable to it and I will also hold you accountable.

“Usually, we blame the system. But the system is men and women not machines. So we can and must reform it. These proposed executive orders present a unique opportunity to reform. Ladies and gentlemen let us perform.

