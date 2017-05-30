Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo signs two laws to ease access to credit for MSMEs

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law two bills from the National Assembly that will ultimately facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The bills which have now become ‘Acts’ are the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act, 2017 (otherwise known as Collateral Registry Act) and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017. ‘The Collateral […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

