Osinbajo summons security heads to discuss safety on water ways

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday met behind closed doors with some security chiefs as part of ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring safety on the nation’s waterways. The ongoing industrial action embarked upon by port workers was also discussed at the meeting. Those who attended the meeting alongside Osinbajo included the …

