Osinbajo to decide SGF Babachir Lawal’s fate – Senator Sani – Daily Post Nigeria

Osinbajo to decide SGF Babachir Lawal's fate – Senator Sani
The Chairman, Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Issues in the North-East, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo can determine the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.
