Osinbajo to inaugurate multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo would be part of dignitaries slated to commission multi-billion naira projects executed by Zamfara Government to mark Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s six years in office.

The Chairman, anniversary committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the disclosure on Tuesday in Gusau while inspecting Danturai Government Day Secondary School, one of the projects to be inaugurated.

Liman, who is the state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, said 34 different projects executed by the state government would be inaugurated.

“Some of the important personalities will comprise state governors, ministers, royal fathers and leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),“ he said.

According to him, the projects to be inaugurated include, roads, schools, hospitals, rural water supply and electrification among others.

Liman said the Army Command Secondary Schools established in the state and constructed by the state government, would also be inaugurated.

He said that activities to mark the anniversary would commence on May 12, and urged people o

