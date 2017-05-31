Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget Thursday

Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 Budget into law on Thursday by 9:00 A.M at the Presidential Villa.

A source told our correspondent in Abuja that the representatives of the President had just concluded a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly where the date and time of the budget has been announced.

The National Assembly on Thursday May 18, passed the N7.44 trillion 2017 Appropriation Bill after over 4 months since it was submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Both chambers of the assembly raised the figure from N7.30 trillion presented by the president to N7.44 trillion.

The National Assembly transmitted same to the President on Friday May 19 for assent.

However, the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari has raised a lot of questions as to who would sign the budget.

However, Osinbajo doused the misconception when he told Nigerians that he would sign the document into law as Acting President.

Osinbajo while presenting his Democracy Day speech on May 29 also promised that the budget would be signed soon.

About two days after the speech, there are now clear indication that the budget would be signed into law on Thursday June 1 at 9:00 A.M.

According to the source who spoke with our correspondent, the leadership of the National Assembly have been briefed on the time and venue where the Appropriation Bill document would be signed into law.

The post Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget Thursday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

