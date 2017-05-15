Osinbajo under pressure to sack CCB boss, board members

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— A group of lawyers, under the aegis of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, has petitioned the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, asking him to sack Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Mr. Sam Saba, and nine board members of the bureau.

The group, in its petition, dated May 8, 2017, drew Osinbajo’s attention to the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which declared the continued stay in office of the CCB boss and the board members illegal.

The court had in a judgment delivered by Justice Murtala Nyako on April 31, held that tenure of office of the CCB Chairman and the board members expired since 2015.

The group, which was the plaintiff before the court, had in relief two of the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/411/17, sought an order compelling the CCB officials to return to the Federation Account, “all salaries, allowances and emoluments they illegally collected between April 2015 and June 2016 and from June 2016 till the pendency of the suit.”

In their petition entitled “Urgent need to implement the decision of the court,” the group urged Osinbajo to take action based on the judgment.

“It is our hope that as a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, your excellency would digest the judgment and act in accordance with the rule of law,” the letter which was signed by Executive Director of the body, Mr. Okere Nnamdi, further read.

The post Osinbajo under pressure to sack CCB boss, board members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

