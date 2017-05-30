Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo urges council to make Nigeria competitive in global trade

Posted on May 30, 2017

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday inaugurated the National  Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council with a directive to create the chance for Nigeria to be competitive in international trade. The Vice President is the chair of the council with the two ministers of Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah and Aisha Abubakar as chairs of the public sector team.

