Osinbajo warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has warned government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from rejecting corps members posted to them for primary assignment.

Osinbajo gave the warning during the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 2017 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp at Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The acting president was represented by Mrs Amina Abubakar, the Director, Human Resources, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Osinbajo said there was already an existing government policy directing MDAs against rejecting corps members.

He said the policy was still in effect, urging parastatals to ensure its full implementation.

The acting president also urged MDAs and private corps employers to assign challenging responsibilities to corps members during their primary assignment.

According to him, by doing so they will be fully incorporated into the process of nation-building and be able to contribute their quota to national development.

He said the federal government was aware of all the challenges facing the scheme.

He said government would continue to encourage cooperation between the federal, state and local governments to ensure smooth and effective execution of the operations relating to the scheme.

“The Federal Government is aware of the challenges that face the NYSC and its duty to mitigate these issues including security, deployment management and processes.

“As you step into your roles as service members, I commend to you the recently launched programme of the federal government, ‘Change Begins with Me’.

“This campaign is aimed at restoring national values and upholding all that is right through each and every one of us.

“You must all strive to fight the painful erosion of our social values as a result of greed and dishonesty. If change begins with each of you, there can be nothing that will impede the progress of this nation,” Osinbajo said.

Besides, the acting president urged corps members to uphold the ideals of the scheme and remain conscientious in the discharge of their assignments.

Mrs Adebola Elegbede, the Chairperson, NYSC FCT Governing Board, said a lot would be required of corps members in their places of primary assignments for the benefit of the people of the territory.

Elegbede urged corps members to apply themselves fully to the orientation programme as it would equip them for the task ahead.

“I will be coming to the camp from time to time to ensure that your welfare needs are catered to and to see how you are faring in this regard,” Elegbede said.

Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, said in response to emerging threats to the mental and social state of the youths especially in the area of drug abuse, the scheme had set up a counseling centre in the camp.

Salawu said the centre which was part of the scheme’s contribution to community development would help youths who may be affected in this regard.

He said that the FCT minister has directed the renovation and upgrading of camp facilities to ensure relative comfort for all camp participants.

The coordinator said the scheme registered 2,702 corps members for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ stream I orientation course which would last for three weeks.

The Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, who was represented by Justice Peter Affen, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.

