Osinbajo Will Assent to 2017 Budget, Says Presidency

Following the absence of clarity Wednesday afternoon as to who would sign the 2017 budget after its transmission to the executive by the National Assembly, the presidency last night said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would assent to this year’s spending bill.

