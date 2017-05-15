Osinbajo yet to receive 2017 Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is yet to receive the 2017 Appropriation Bill, 72 hours after it was passed by the National Assembly. The Presidency has confirmed it was still awaiting the passed budget from the Legislature. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on his Twitter […]

