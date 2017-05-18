Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians must patronise locally made products – Osinbajo – NAIJ.COM

Nigerians must patronise locally made products – Osinbajo
Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, has said Nigerians must eat and drink Nigerian products at state banquets. READ ALSO: UK issues warning to coup-plotters in Nigeria. Osinbajo said the present administration was committed to ensuring that government and …
