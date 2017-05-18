Nigerians must patronise locally made products – Osinbajo – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nigerians must patronise locally made products – Osinbajo
NAIJ.COM
Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, has said Nigerians must eat and drink Nigerian products at state banquets. READ ALSO: UK issues warning to coup-plotters in Nigeria. Osinbajo said the present administration was committed to ensuring that government and …
Osinbajo Signs Executive Orders On Ease Of Doing Business, Others
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!