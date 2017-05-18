Osinbajo’s aide insists Acting President will sign 2017 Budget
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will sign the 2017 budget when it is ready, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has confirmed. “Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, & he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget,” he tweeted […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
