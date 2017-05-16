Osinbajo’s Intervention Brought Peace To Niger Delta – Dan-Ali

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Minister of defence,Mansur Dan-Ali, has said acting president Yemi Osinbajo peace moves in the Niger Delta has halted pipeline bombings and oil theft in the region .

Osinbajo yesterday met behind closed doors with some top security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was mainly to review a memorandum for maritime security in the country.

The memorandum will be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for consideration and approval on Wednesday.

Among those at the meeting included the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gabriel Olonishaki ,National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking with state house correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Defence said issues around maritime surveillance were discussed.

He said “It’s a pending issue of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting that we wanted to resolve on maritime surveillance and it has been resolved.

“Acting president has been meeting with the communities. We have been able to save many communities of oil pipeline bombings and oil theft.

“It is a big achievement and I believe that the acting president has been doing well in that direction.”

