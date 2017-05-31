Osita Chidoka on Biafra at 50

As Governor of Anambra State I will build a museum in Anambra as a memorial to the valor, sacrifice and courage of those who died so that we will live. We remember….. The scars of the war and the psychological damage on both sides were covered with the wall paper of oil boom denying the…

The post Osita Chidoka on Biafra at 50 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

