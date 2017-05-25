Osita Okechukwu: Buhari’s two years in office and the social‎ revolution

The burning question in town both by media practitioners, pundits and ordinary folks, as President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, and by extension the All Progressives Congress (APC), hits the mid-term, for the first time in the helm of federal power, after the 2015 presidential election is the fabled Score Card. As usual there are two sides of […]

Osita Okechukwu: Buhari’s two years in office and the social‎ revolution

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

