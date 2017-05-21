Osun Bye-election: We Won’t Contest Under PDP – Makarfi Faction

Chairman of the Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr. Bayo Faforiji, has said the faction’s candidate for the forthcoming by-election to the Osun West senatorial district will contest on the platform of another political party.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Faforiji, however, did not disclose the name of the party.

According to Punch, Faforiji disclosed that the decision became necessary in view of a subsisting court judgment which recognised only the Ali Modu Sheriff-led executive of the party.

Faforiji said, “We are going to present our own candidate for the Osun West Senatorial District by-election but the candidate will contest under another party. We are keeping the name of the party close to our chest. We don’t know the plan of the other group but we are going to contest. Our candidate will contest on the platform of another party.

“We are not leaving the PDP but we won’t allow our candidate to be denied the opportunity to contest the election.”

He added that members of his group in the state would not leave the PDP but would wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court before taking any decision.

He said the Makarfi-led PDP in Osun would imitate what the faction did in Delta State by fielding a candidate on the platform of another party.

