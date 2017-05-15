Osun delivers Nigeria’s only world class mechatronics institute BIMI – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Osun delivers Nigeria's only world class mechatronics institute BIMI
Vanguard
Imagine a modern space equipped with all modern tools to professionally and adequately diagnose your vehicles problems as well as produce professional vehicle technicians equipped with the best and most modern of tools right here in Nigeria? Well, this …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!