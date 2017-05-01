Osun Government to Probe Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s Death

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has said the government will set up a panel to probe the cause of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Aregbesola made this promise in a statement by his media aide Semiu Okanlawon. The statement sounded more like a tribute by Aregbesola to the departed senator, who also happened to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

