Osun govt orders inquest into Adeleke’s death

OSUN state government is conducting an inquest into the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and incidents that followed immediately after his demise. In a special statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, the government said while it was still in shock over the incidents, it was determined to probe the immediate and remote causes of Adeleke’ death […]

