Osun govt orders inquest into Adeleke’s death
OSUN state government is conducting an inquest into the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and incidents that followed immediately after his demise. In a special statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, the government said while it was still in shock over the incidents, it was determined to probe the immediate and remote causes of Adeleke’ death […]
The post Osun govt orders inquest into Adeleke’s death appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!