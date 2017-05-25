Osun Govt. provides 15 hectares of land for commercial farming

The Osun State Government on Thursday said it had provided about 15 hectares of land for large scale cultivation to boost food production in the state.

Dr Bukola Aluko, the coordinating director, Osun state Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Youths Engagement, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Osogbo.

According to Aluko, the state government is collaborating with investors that will facilitate farming on large and commercial scales in the state.

“Through this collaboration, billions of naira will be invested in agriculture: planting, processing and packaging of farm produce.

“Currently, farmers that are interested in partnering the state government have started importing their raw materials.

“The state government on its part has provided between 10 hectares and 15 hectares of land to investors for cultivation of farm crops, “ he said.

He said that the state government would allocate plots of lands to farmers to cultivate crops like cassava, maize and soya beans on a large scale.

“The state government has set up an Agriculture Development Bank to address land allocation for farming, “he said.

He said that the initiative would enhance the economy of the state and increase its revenue generation.

The post Osun Govt. provides 15 hectares of land for commercial farming appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

